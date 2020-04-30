Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead body to hospital.

BAHAWALNAGAR (Dunya News) – One person was killed when the motorcycle he was riding on collided with a tractor trolley in Bahawalnagar on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred in Sirisoka area at the Minchinabad Road where a speeding motorcycle collided with a tractor trolley, killing the motorcycle rider on the spot.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead body to hospital. According to rescue sources, the deceased was identified as Shahid.

