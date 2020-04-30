Three injured in Quetta grenade attack

QUETTA (Dunya News) – At least three persons were injured in grenade attack at shop located in Sariab Road Quetta on Wednesday.

According to police, unidentified motorcyclists hurled a hand grenade at a shop near Sariab Road Badini Chowk, injuring three persons. The injured persons have been shifted to Civil Hospital for medical treatment.

It was also reported that the condition of wounded persons is out of danger.

Among those injured in the grenade blast were Meharullah, Abdul Wali and Abubakar.

Upon receiving the information, police and Bomb Disposal Squad personnel rushed to the spot and collected evidence.