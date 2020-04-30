Today's address of PM spells further doom for masses: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE (Web Des) – PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has said that today’s address of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan spells further doom for the masses.

Taking to twitter, reacting to the announcement of relief by Imran Khan, the opposition leader said that this speech was an admission of incompetence, helplessness and utter administrative paralysis. He added that the prime minister came across as someone who has lost control on everything. PTI government has become a liability.

Earlier, responding to the address of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and announcement of relief package, Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the prime minister package is nothing but a joke.

Taking to twitter, the PPP chairman said, “PM claims few families will benefit from 30 per cent discount for only 6 months on Ghee, Flour and lentils.

“In three years, ghee increased 108 per cent, flour 50 per cent and gas 300 per cent. 30 per cent is too little, too late for 200 million people facing historic inflation, poverty and unemployment,” Bilawal Bhutto tweeted.