PAF fully prepared to respond to any challenge: air chief

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu on Wednesday said that the PAF is fully cognizant of the security challenges and is actively pursuing its operational development plans.

According to a PAF spokesperson, the participants of the National Security Workshop visited the Air Headquarters in Islamabad. DG ISSRA Major General Ehsan Mehmood Khan led the delegation. The delegation includes parliamentarians, faculty members and senior military and civil officials.

The spokesperson said that the workshop participants were given a detailed briefing on the organizational structure and responsibilities of the PAF. On the occasion, the air chief called on the delegation and answered their questions.

Zaheer Ahmed Babar said that the PAF has always played a decisive as well as key role in ground and sea operations. “The PAF is fully cognizant of the security challenges and is actively pursuing its operational development plans. PAF attaches utmost importance to operational preparedness and remains ready to respond to any challenge to the national security of Pakistan.”