ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Hinting at hiking fuel prices, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has said that the price of petrol in Pakistan is low, the prices of petrol will have to increase further otherwise the deficit will increase.

Addressing to nation on Ehsaas Ration Program, the prime minister has said that he is really grateful for the support of friendly country as it helped to manage the stability of Pakistani rupee. He would announce the biggest welfare programme in Pakistan’s history, which he said would take the country towards becoming a welfare state.

He said the PTI government had inherited a difficult economic situation, and thanked Saudi Arabia, the UAE and China for providing the help that saved Pakistan from defaulting.

“I am happy to announce the biggest welfare program. I especially pay tribute to the Ehsas program team,” Imran Khan said and thanked friendly country who supported to make Pakistani currency stable.

"We had to approach the IMF, we were stabilising the country for a year and then corona came," he said, lauding the NCOC for taking data-based decisions that helped Pakistan’s coronavirus fight.

"We were internationally acknowledged for being one of the few countries to deal with Covid-19 in the best manner."

Fearing unemployment, the premier further said, the government imposed "small and smart" lockdowns instead of completely shutting down the economy. "We especially saved agriculture and construction, which create jobs in urban areas and [increase] exports," he added.

Referring issue of inflation, the premier maintained that the job of the opposition is to criticize and it should be. “Inflation has risen around the world, including in the United States, Turkey and China,” he added.

“Pakistan is the cheapest country in terms of petroleum prices. In India, petrol is getting Rs250 per litre, while in Pakistan petrol is getting Rs140 per litre. And the price will have to go up further. Otherwise there will be a deficit. Flour is being sold at Rs83 per kg in India and Bangladesh but Rs60 per kg in Pakistan.”

Earlier, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain in a tweet, said that PM Imran will announce the biggest relief package of the country’s history.

The Minister said this package will prove to be a milestone in reducing the hardships of the people and making their lives easier.

The Information Minister said alleviating the sufferings of the people is the priority of the Prime Minister and that he will go to any extent to provide relief to them.

On the other hand, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday said that the biggest relief package Imran Khan can announce is his resignation.

Addressing a press conference, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the only package Imran Khan has offered in the last three years is of inflation, unemployment and destruction of economy.

She said that no relief package can be offered after government hikes price of petrol, electricity, gas and medicines. Government has shut down factories and launched Langar schemes instead.

PML-N spokesperson added that PM Imran Khan should not add to his sins and lies by another address to the nation.