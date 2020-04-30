Babar Awan, CEC discuss electoral reforms

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan visited the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and held an important meeting with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja.

During the meeting, they discussed the matter of electoral reforms.

According to the sources, the joint sitting of parliament also discussed legislation related to electoral reforms.

The adviser said that the government was seriously working on election reforms and all stakeholders would be taken into confidence on this matter.