Imran Khan is targeting ECP at a time of massive internal and external challenges: Shehbaz

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday has lashed out at Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.



In a post on social-networking website Twitter, the PML-N leader said, “Imran Khan’s advice to his ministers to support two of their cabinet colleagues is a provocation to frontally attack Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).”

He is targeting ECP at a time of massive internal and external challenges, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif further said that PM Imran Khan cannot be allowed to browbeat our institutions into submission.