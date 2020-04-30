LAHORE (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday called on Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar to discuss matters of mutual interest.

During the meeting, current political, law and order situation were discussed. Usman Buzdar said that resolution of the issue through talks is a win for Pakistan; however, attitude of opposition parties in current circumstances, is against national interest.

On the occasion, Sheikh Rashid said that the matter of protest of banned outfit was handled in a better way with strategy of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Now the law and order situation in entire Punjab is satisfactory, he added