ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has decided to address the nation at 5pm today (Wednesday) on the prevailing law and order situation across the country and inflation.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain in a tweet, said that PM Imran will announce the biggest relief package of the country’s history.

The Minister said this package will prove to be a milestone in reducing the hardships of the people and making their lives easier.

The Information Minister said alleviating the sufferings of the people is the priority of the Prime Minister and that he will go to any extent to provide relief to them.

On the other hand, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday said that the biggest relief package Imran Khan can announce is his resignation.

Addressing a press conference, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the only package Imran Khan has offered in the last three years is of inflation, unemployment and destruction of economy.

She said that no relief package can be offered after government hikes price of petrol, electricity, gas and medicines. Government has shut down factories and launched Langar schemes instead.

PML-N spokesperson added that PM Imran Khan should not add to his sins and lies by another address to the nation.