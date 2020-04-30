The premier has ordered the authorities to hire officials in 39 federal divisions.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to appoint facilitating officers in thirty-nine federal divisions to provide better services to overseas Pakistanis.

According to the PM Delivery Unit, the officers will not be below the rank of nineteen grade. The ministries have been directed to notify the appointment of facilitating officers.

The premier has also directed to establish special sections and desks in thirty-four sub departments of thirteen ministries for facilitation of overseas Pakistanis.

The federal departments have been directed to share the information regarding this initiative with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for dissemination to Pakistani diaspora.

All the divisions have been directed to furnish report in twenty one days about the accomplishment of the assigned task.

The initiative is aimed at addressing the problems faced by overseas Pakistanis in different offices.