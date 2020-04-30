50 activists of the banned organization were released yesterday from Rawalpindi.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Authorities have released 82 more workers of banned TLP, days after government and the banned outfit reached agreement.

It merits mention that government on Tuesday, while implementing decisions of the steering committee formed after agreement between government and outlawed TLP, released 1060 workers from various cities of Punjab.

According to sources, the arrested workers were released at 2am last night. Punjab Interior Department has however clarified that the workers who were not named in any case were allowed to walk free, clarifying that those facing cases are not being released.