Mufti Muneeb reacts over 'political alliance' between PTI, banned TLP

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Reacting to the question regarding ‘election alliance’ between PTI and banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), religious scholar and former chairman of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneebur Rehman has said that those, who talking about the political alliance, and the banned outfit know about this matter.

It is pertinent to mention here that Mufti Muneeb played the role of mediator between the government and the banned TLP.

Exclusively talking with Dunya News talk show “Nuqta e Nazar”, the former chairman of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee said that he had no political mission. He also hoped that the entire process of banned TLP head Saad Rizvi’s release will be completed in 10 to 12 days.

“None of the banned TLP protesters had Kalashnikovs. He will stay together step by step until the agreement is finalized. I advise those who tell the stories of the writ of the government that there is need of wisdom to tackle these matters.”

“I am also grateful to the prime minister for his wise decision. Imran Khan’s eagles were causing of danger, Allah created a good situation, I assure you the coming days will be good, we have no political agenda. The protesters are not terrorists and they are loyal to the country. Accusations and ‘fatwas’ against the banned TLP are not correct,” the religious leader said.

He also maintained that making agree to the banned TLP workers was not an easy task and Allah has saved the beloved homeland from bloodshed. “I am also grateful to those who put weight on the scales of truth. Liberal friends are sad and troubled. They should bear the worry for a few days,” he added.

He further said that there is loss on both the sides during the clash. I also pray for the police personnel. “I am happy that Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa had the same objective that was achieved without the use of force. It is inappropriate to use force to achieve this purpose. The foreign (English) media made false allegations.”

To a question about the alliance talks between the PTI and the banned TLP, Mufti Muneeb replied that it is not part of my agenda and his agenda is peace and security across the country.

Replying to another question by the program host, the religious leader said that the whole process to release banned TLP head Saad Rizvi may be completed in 10 to 12 days.