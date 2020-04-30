JUI-F submits resolution on agreement with banned TLP in Senate

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) Tuesday moved a resolution in Senate regarding the agreement between the government and the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan.

According to the details, the matter of agreement between government and banned TLP has been reached in Senate as JUI-F Senator Kamran Murtaza submitted the resolution in the Senate regarding the agreement.

The resolution raised questions about the terms of the agreement between the government and the proscribed TLP. He demanded the Senate speaker that the agreement between the government and the TLP would be debated in the House.

The resolution stated that though the Imran government inked agreements but did not implement them.

Senator Kamran Murtaza said in the resolution that the nation had suffered in the past due to the non-implementations of the agreement from the government.

The JUI Senator also appealed to the Speaker that the House should be taken into confidence on the issue.