LAHORE (Dunya News) – Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday has said that the politics of opposition parties has ended after holding ‘failed’ protests.

In a statement, the CM said that the opposition members are not practical enough to lead the country. The leaders of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) are disappointed over holding ineffective rallies, he added.

CM Buzdar said that we are united under the leadership of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan. Those criticizing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government want to hinder the development of the country, he went on to say.

Earlier, Usman Buzdar said there is no room for politics of anarchy in the country. "Pakistan cannot move forward through rallies and marches," he said.

The CM further urged the opposition to show sense of responsibility instead of doing point scoring on issues.