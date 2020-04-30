Dunya Media Group CEO Mian Amir Mahmood elected PBA chairman

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Dunya Media Group CEO Mian Amir Mahmood has been elected as the Chairman Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA).

According to details, Dunya Media Group CEO Mian Amir Mahmood has been elected the new PBA chairman while Chairman ARY Network Salman Iqbal has been elected as Senior Vice Chairman.

Mir Ibrahim Rehman of Geo News was elected Vice Chairman and Shakeel Masood of Dawn TV is the new General Secretary. In addition, Ahmed Zuberi of Aaj TV has become the new Joint Secretary.