ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – After Argentina, Azerbaijan has also expressed interest in purchasing JF-17 Thunder aircraft.

"The purchase of JF-17 Thunder aircraft from Pakistan is a key item on our agenda," said Colonel Mehman Novruzov, Defence Attache of the Embassy of Azerbaijan to Pakistan.

He said that his country wants to buy state-of-the-art Block 3 JF-17 Thunder aircraft from Pakistan.

The Defence Attache of the Embassy of Azerbaijan to Pakistan said that Pakistan is a top priority and is reviewing the purchase of aircraft, adding that the Azerbaijani Air Force is making serious efforts to upgrade its assets, especially fighter jets.

Colonel Mehman Norozov said that they are working together with Pakistan to modernize the air force.