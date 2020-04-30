ISLAMABAD (Dunay News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has said that talks with the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) was the only solution to the problem, he does not want bloodshed in the country at all costs.

The prime minister said while chairing a meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) core committee on Monday. The PTI’s core committee meeting discussed important issues including sit-in of banned TLP.

During the meeting, the premier took the core committee members into confidence over talks with the banned outfit.

According to the sources, the issue of reorganization of the party was discussed and the party leaders were directed to launch a public contact campaign in the meeting under the chair of the prime minister.

The sources also said that Imran Khan also took members into confidence over the relief package for the people. The prime minister held consultations with the members regarding party affairs and the strategy related to local body elections also discussed during the meeting. Consultations were also held on by-elections in Lahore constituency NA-133.

"I do not want bloodshed in the country at all costs. I have always tried to resolve issues through dialogue and negotiations. I never support use of power and chaos because no one can get benefit from the lawlessness. We have tried to resolve the current situation amicably. Negotiations were the only solution to the problem,” PM Khan said while talking to the participants.

On the occasion, Imran Khan maintained that he formed the Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority and this will take steps to curb blasphemy. “Tickets will be awarded on merit in the local body elections. Party leaders should start preparations for the local body elections from today,” he added.

Speaking to the journalists after the meeting, Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said that the core committee meeting discussed Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local body elections. “We have reservations on the hiking of petrol prices in international market and stopped the hiking prices of petrol. We are really concerned about dealing with the energy crisis.”

He said that the Prime Minister was going to announce a package regarding inflation and more than ten million people will get direct relief from this package.

On Sunday, the main points of the agreement between the government and the banned TLP have come to light according to which the banned TLP will not hold a long march or sit-in in the future but will be allowed to hold political activities while the release of Saad Rizvi will be decided by the courts.

According to sources, the main points of the agreement between the government and the banned TLP states that the workers of banned TLP will be released after legal procedure while the government will commit to global measures to prevent blasphemy, including Banned TLP workers will remain peaceful.

Earlier government and banned organization Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan reached an agreement.

PTI government’s negotiating team including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Federal Minister Ali Muhammad Khan were present alongside Mufti Muneebur Rehman and representatives of banned TLP.

Mufti Muneebur Rehman while addressing a press conference said that under the agreement, a steering committee has been formed that will be headed by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan and this committee will become functional from Sunday.