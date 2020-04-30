Govt gives authority to sack NAB chief to president in new ordinance

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday took back the authority of removing National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman from Supreme Judicial Council and gave it to president in new amendment ordinance.



According to details, National Accountability (Third Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 has been released after approval from President Arif Alvi.

In the new draft, the cases pertaining to cheating and fraud have been again handed over to the anti-graft watchdog.

The ordinance mentioned that till the installation of electronic devices, the manner of recording of evidence already in place shall be continued by using old system.

It shall come into force at once and the amendments shall be deemed to have taken effect on and from the October 6, 2021, the draft further read.