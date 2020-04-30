Court defers indictment of CM Murad in Nooriabad Power Plant reference

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Accountability court on Monday has once against deferred indictment of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in Nooriabad Power Plant reference.



During the hearing, the court has re-summoned Murad Ali Shah and other accused in the case on November 17 for indictment.

On the other hand, talking to media, the CM said that everyone knows how Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had come into power.



He said that PTI government puts blame of everything on opposition parties. He further recommended to hand over federal government to the opposition as well.

