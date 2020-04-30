CM said that PTI government puts blame of everything on opposition parties.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah on Monday has said that everyone knows how Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had come into power.



Talking to media, the CM said that PTI government puts blame of everything on opposition parties. He further recommended to hand over federal government to the opposition as well.

On the other hand, indictment of Sindh CM in Nooriabad Power Plant reference has once again deferred.

The accountability court has re-summoned Murad Ali Shah and other accused on November 17 for indictment.