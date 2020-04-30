DERA GHAZI KHAN (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and opposition leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif on Monday has said that his party had worked for the development of South Punjab during its tenure.



Addressing a press conference in Dera Ghazi Khan, Shehbaz Sharif told that PML-N had launched a project to provide clean water to the locals. We also built hospitals and educational institutions for the people of South Punjab, he added.



The PML-N leader said that his party also improved infrastructure and constructed roads. Those taking name of Riyasat-e-Madina have only destroyed the economy of Pakistan, he went on to say.



Shehbaz Sharif further said that everything in politics is possible but in certain limits. It’s not the right time to bring no-confidence motion against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, the PML-N leader stated.