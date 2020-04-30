Maulana Fazlur Rehman terms current rulers as 'illegitimate', 'incompetent'

DERA GHAZI KHAN (Dunya News) – Lambasting at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head and JUI-F chief said that the current rulers were ‘illegitimate’ but they also proved themselves as ‘incompetent’.

Addressing the public gathering of the PDM, Maulana Fazlur Rehman the betterment of the situation across country has become a challenge so all have to save country together.

He said that July 25, 2018 was the darkest day in the history of democracy and parliament. “Today what have been done with the country, the millions of people have been made unemployed instead of providing jobs,” he added.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that wherever our ruler goes today, he stands like a beggar, adding that the rate of GDP was 5 and half per cent during the tenure of previous government. “Kashmir is bleeding but Pakistan is silent and we have left the people of Kashmir alone,” he maintained.

“Imran Khan was given the agenda to fail CPEC, today China is angry with us and this is our foreign policy. The whole region is developing economically but not ready to do business with Pakistan. We have to save the country. Normalising the situation across the country is a challenge for all of us. Only the country’s strong economy will make best foreign policy.”

Maulana Fazlur Rehman further said that Imran Khan deliberately addressed UN meeting through video link, adding that no ruler of the world agree to shake hand with him. “The United States will not ask for a base and Imran Khan says we will not give a base, while after the defeat in Afghanistan, America cannot be called a superpower,” he said.