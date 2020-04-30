Inflation has broken common man's back: Shehbaz Sharif

DERA GHAZI KHAN (Dunya News) – Opposition Leader in National Assembly and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday hit out at the PTI-led government saying that inflation and poverty have broken the common man’s backbone.

The PDM held a rally in Dera Ghazi Khan in view of the protest movement. Addressing a public gathering of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the PML-N president said that the people are currently passing through a worst condition due to inflation, adding that the prices of medicines have been increased by 400 per cent.

Shehbaz Sharif also mentioned that today there is a record increase in unemployment and inflation, asking that who used to say that if the dollar is expensive then the premier is a thief. “I have come to my home in DG Khan. I had visited the every corner of South Punjab when the water was flooded here and thousands of homes drowned under the water in this area.”

“At the time of adversity in this area, we distributed billions of rupees among the poor people. When there was a lot of hardship, we rehabilitated South Punjab. At that time the price of fertilizer was 1200 but today it is 2400, Shebaz Sharif recounted his past services in the area while asking that who built Danish School in the poor areas.