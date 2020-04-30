Rangers have also set up a red line at a distance of 500 meters from the Chenab River.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Authorities have closed both sides of bridge on Chenab River by placing containers and other barricades in order to stop long march of banned organization TLP.

According to details. Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) have also set up a red line at a distance of 500 meters from the Chenab River and every sort of transport is not allowed on the bridge.

On the other hand, GT Road is also closed from several points and land routes to Gujarat, Kharian and Jhelum have been closed. Residents of the areas are facing increasing problems due to closure of roads, educational institutions and markets.

Govt forms 12-member committee to hold talks with banned TLP

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday formed a 12-member committee to hold negotiations with banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TLP).

The committee was formed after the prime minister held an important meeting with Ulemas and religious scholars following protest of banned TLP.

More than 31 scholars including Sarwat Ejaz Qadri, Pir Khalid Sultan Bahoo, Pir Abdul Khaliq, Dr Muhammad Zubair, Hamid Saeed Kazmi, Pir Muhammad Amin, Pir Khawaja Ghulam Qutb Farid, Pir Nizam Sialvi, Sahibzada Hafiz Hamid Raza and other scholars attended the meeting.

No objection if courts release banned TLP chief Saad Rizvi: PM Imran

Imran Khan has said that the government would not have any objection to releasing banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Saad Rizvi if courts ordered to released him.

He said this in his meeting with Ulemas. The scholars raised objections on the statements of the federal ministers and said that the statements could sabotage the negotiations with the banned TLP.

The premier went on to say that the government wouldn’t have any problem if courts order Saad Rizvi’s release, adding that expelling French Ambassador is not the solution to the problem but the world will have to be educated regarding blasphemy.