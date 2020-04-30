Govt had formed 12-member committee to hold talks with banned TLP.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A press conference by government committee formed to hold talks with banned outfit has been delayed.

According to details, the press briefing in Islamabad was delayed and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi left PID after some religious scholars failed to reach the federal capital.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday had formed a 12-member committee to hold negotiations with the banned organization.

On the other hand, GT road has been blocked at several points to deter the protestors from reaching their destination.