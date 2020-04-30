LAHORE (Dunya News) - Anti-government alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), will hold a public rally in Dera Ghazi Khan today.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other leaders of the alliance would be addressing the rally.

The opposition alliance has kicked off a protest drive against price hike and inflation. Protest rallies have been taken out in several major cities led by leaders of PDM parties.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, in a statement, said that PDM rally will be a public referendum against oppressive government. She added that public now knows that only way to get rid of inflation is to get rid of Imran Khan.