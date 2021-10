The OGRA had proposed an increase of Rs11.53 in petrol price

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday rejected a summary of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) proposing an increase of Rs11.53 in prices of petroleum products.

The OGRA had proposed an increase of Rs11.53 in petrol price, Rs8.49 in high speed diesel, Rs6.29 in kerosene and Rs5.72 in the price of light diesel.

It merits mention that just two weeks ago, the government jacked up the price of petrol by Rs10.49 per liter, following fluctuation in the global oil prices.