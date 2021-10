Government can impose more taxes on luxury items

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Agreement between Pakistan and International Monetary Fund (IMF) is likely to be finalized by the next week.

According to details, IMF has asked Pakistan to take steps to increase tax collection and FBR is likely to issue new SROs for enhancing tax net.

Government can impose more taxes on luxury items and increasing income tax on the rich is also under consideration.

Sources have said that government has also increased electricity tariff due to conditions set by the IMF.