Four crore people are fully vaccinated in Pakistan: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Planning and Chairman National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) Asad Umar on Saturday has told he is happy to report that seven crore people have now received at least one dose while four crore are fully vaccinated in Pakistan.

In a post on social-networking website Twitter, the minister said, “The yearend target for 2021 was to vaccinate seven crore people.” With two months to go, we will meet and exceed the target, he hoped.

On the other hand, Pakistan has reported 10 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,272,345. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 28,439 on Saturday.

According to the latest figures by the NCOC, 658 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 12,915 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,563 in Sindh 5,740 in KP, 939 in Islamabad, 740 in Azad Kashmir, 356 in Balochistan, and 186 in GB.

Furthermore, 469,475 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 440,003 in Punjab, 177,889 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 106,874 in Islamabad, 34,470 in Azad Kashmir 33,244 in Balochistan and 10,390 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan has so far conducted 20,750,978 coronavirus tests and 45,690 in the last 24 hours. 1,220,941 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,364 patients are in critical condition.

The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 1.44 percent.

So far, 70,139,040 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 415,562 in last 24 hours. 40,016,932 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 373,474 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 103,514,198 with 754,680 in the last 24 hours.