LAHORE (Dunya News) – President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz on Saturday have appeared before Lahore’s banking court in money laundering case.



During the proceedings, the court has extended the interim bail of PML-N leaders till November 20.



It’s been a year, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has failed to prove corruption of even a single penny against us, said Shehbaz Sharif.

Shehbaz Sharif terms money laundering allegations as baseless

Shehbaz Sharif had termed the allegations of money laundering and kickback as baseless. Daily Mail’s lawyer had confessed to not having enough evidence during the proceedings in British court, he added.

NAB prosecutor said that London’s verdict has nothing to do with this case.

PML-N president had also submitted an appreciation letter of Chinese ambassador in the court on which, NAB prosecutor raised objections.

Court declares Shehbaz’s wife Nusrat as proclaimed offender

Accountability court had declared Shehbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat Shahbaz as proclaimed offender in money laundering case.

Nusrat Shahbaz was declared absconder over her continuous absence in case hearings.

Hamza, Shehbaz Sharif indicted in money laundering reference

On November 11, 2020, Mian Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz Sharif were indicted in money laundering reference by accountability court.

All the accused in the case pleaded not guilty. Shehbaz Sharif, while rejecting allegations of the anti-graft watchdog, said that he was being politically victimized.