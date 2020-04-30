During NSC meeting, PM Imran said writ of the state will be established at all cost.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to address the nation today (Saturday) in the wake of ongoing protest of a banned outfit, Dunya News reported.

The prime minister will address the nation after meeting Ulema where he would apprise the religious scholars about the ongoing situation of the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that while talking to the media, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed had said that PM Imran Khan will take the nation into confidence over the matter. “His address would be the statement of the entire government,” he said.

He said that it is not necessary to talk about everything in the media and WhatsApp is running from India, USA, UK, South Africa, adding that talks are also being held with Saad Rizvi.

The minister said that talks with the banned organization has so far remained inconclusive, but there is a possibility of more talks today. He said the government believes in defusing the situation peacefully.

Rashid said Rangers have been given powers under Anti-Terrorism Act to assist the civil administration in Punjab. He said Rangers will under the Punjab Government.

On the other hand, during the meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC), Imran Khan said that the writ of the state will be ensured at all cost.

He said that no illegal demand of the outlawed orgaisation will be accepted, adding that no compromise will be made with those who have martyred police personnel.

The NSC meeting was attended by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu, Director General (DG) Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Director General Intelligence Bureau (IB) and some key ministers.