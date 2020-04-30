Sindh Health Department said all districts of Karachi have failed to meet Covid vaccination targets.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Just like the polio campaign, Sindh Health Department has started door-to-door vaccination drive against novel coronavirus in Karachi, Dunya News reported on Friday.

According to Sindh Health Department, almost all the districts of Karachi have failed to meet the Covid vaccination targets. Door-to-door vaccination drive will continue for two weeks.

The Sindh Health Department has advised the District Health Officers to supervise the door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination drive in their respective districts.

Sindh Health Department said that polio workers, lady health workers and community health workers as part of the vaccination drive against novel coronavirus in the city.

