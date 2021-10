Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) – At least four persons were killed and three other sustained injuries when a jeep fell into a deep ravine in Muzaffarabad on Friday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred in Pathaka area near Muzaffarabad where a jeep carrying passengers skidded off the road and fell into gorge, killing four persons on the spot and injuring three other.

