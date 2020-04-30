Petrol pump blast kills four in Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) – In a blast at the petrol pump as many as four people were killed and several injured in Karachi on Friday night.

The blast took place at petrol pump located in Nazimabad area of the metropolis. After the blast, the teams of security agencies reached at the spot immediately. Panic was spread among the masses after the heavy blast and glasses windows and doors were broken.

The rescue teams shifted the injured persons to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for treatment.

Speaking to the journalists, DIG West Zone Nasir Aftab said that the incident occurred at a petrol pump near Abdullah College. He also said that the explosion occurred at the feul station’s electric room, and confirmed the number of deaths and injuries.

The senior police officer said that the incident appeared to be an accident and ruled out the possibility of sabotage.

SSP Central Ghulam Murtaza said that the blast occurred due to the vacuum in electric room. “The glasses of electric room hit the passer-by and broken pieces also spread all over the pump. No piece of cylinder found on the site,” he added.