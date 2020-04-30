Fawad Chaudhry said government does not want bloodshed or confrontation

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said that the state will not tolerate gangs to impose their agenda on gun point.

Talking to media in Islamabad on Friday, he said that the state has confronted the big terrorist organizations, these groups cannot stand in front of it and we want them to return peacefully.

The minister said that the declaration of the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting has been issued, adding that it is the responsibility of the state to maintain law and order.

Chaudhry said peaceful protest is everyone s right but not violent as GT Road has been blocked for the past 6 days and urged the people belonging to outlawed TLP to go back to their places, clear roads, and resolve the issue peacefully.

He said government does not want bloodshed or confrontation and is trying its best to resolve the matter through negotiations.

“The state should not be considered weak,” he said and added negotiations will be held within the constitution and law. “Five policemen have been martyred during the protest of the banned TLP,” he added.

Chaudhry made it clear that any negotiations will be held under the bounds of law and the Constitution as well as without surpassing the country’s judicial system.

Earlier today, the information minister in a tweet said that during an important operation last night 32 activists of a banned outfit had been arrested.

He said these people were spreading hatred through fake social media accounts.

Chaudhry said that big action against those spreading fake news and propaganda has been launched and more arrests would be made soon.