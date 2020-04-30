ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Following to the protest in Punjab by the banned outfit, Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that this time the Rangers would lead the command, while the Punjab Police would assist them as per the standard guidelines issued, adding that the state writ will be maintained under any circumstances.

We will discuss here regarding the powers given to the Rangers since the government deployed Rangers in the province under a notification issued on Wednesday.

According to a report published in “Roznama Dunya”, Rangers were allowed to use weapons in Punjab to stop the protesters if needed. Rangers can enter any place without a warrant, on suspicion of being involved in any activity against the country. It can arrest anyone, prosecute those who take the law into their own hands and pose a threat, and seize weapons and other equipment from anywhere.

According to the Punjab Home Department, under Section 147 of the Constitution, the Rangers now have the powers of the Punjab Police. This provision applies only when the state is facing a serious law and order problem. Order your subordinates to shoot at any person who threatens the lives and property of the people and endangers the state.

As per the Section 5 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, any police officer, member of the Armed Forces and the Civil Armed Forces shall have full authority to issue warnings to anti-national activities, terrorist acts, protesters endangering the lives and property of the state and the people. By using force against them, Rangers have been deployed in Punjab at present and Rangers have full powers, while sections 129 and 132 of the CRPC can also be seen.

According to the Punjab Home Department, Rangers can exercise all the powers that are allowed while abiding by the rules.

It is pertinent to mention here that a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also reviewed detailed overview at giving full powers to the Rangers.