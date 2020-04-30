If dialogue can be held with enemies, then why not with people of our country, asks PA speaker

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi has said that the government should avoid violence and solve the problems through dialogue instead of ego.

In a statement, the Punjab Assembly speaker said that the rulers should end ego and solve the problem through dialogue. “If there can be talks with the enemy country, why not with the people of their own country,” he added.

“The governments have no ego and they should not become responsible for bloodshed. Whether martyred policemen or the people who were killed by the police less than any other Muslim: ask their widows and children, what are they feeling,” Chaudhry Pervez Elahi said.

He said that hundreds of policemen were injured and in the whole situation only the country was being harmed. He also maintained that the rulers had no choice but to restore peace.

“The government will become responsible for current situation, so the doors of dialogue should not be closed. This problem can only be solved through dialogue,” he further said.