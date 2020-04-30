Sh Rashid hopes to resolve matter of banned outfit's protest peacefully

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid on Friday has expressed wish to resolve the issue of banned outfit’s protest across the country in a peaceful way.



Holding a press conference after National Security Committee (NSC) meeting, the minister said that the doors of negotiations have not been closed on the banned outfit. The writ of state will be enforced at any cost, he added.



Sheikh Rashid further said that the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will continue to take steps for the safety of the people.



Earlier, the interior minister said that the march of the proscribed organization towards Islamabad will be stopped at any cost.



"Your loss is the government’s loss. But we would not allow Pakistan’s loss at any cost," he stated, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan will not allow Pakistan to be held hostage by anyone.



The minister went on to say that owing to the ongoing situation and protests which had taken a violent turn, leading to the martyrdom of four police personnel the ambassador of France got scared and fled the country.