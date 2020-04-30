32 activists of banned outfit spreading hatred on social media arrested: Fawad

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday that during an important operation last night 32 activists of a banned outfit had been arrested.



In a post on social-networking website, the minister said these people were spreading hatred through fake social media accounts.



Fawad Chaudhry said that big action against those spreading fake news and propaganda has been launched and more arrests would be made soon.



Earlier, the minister said that talks cannot take place with the banned outfit until it hands over the culprits who martyred the policemen.



He said in a statement on Twitter said that he had made it clear that no talks could take place unless the people of the banned outfit clear the roads and hand over the culprits to the institutions who martyred the policemen.



Fawad Ch said that patriotic people should disassociate themselves from this protest, return to their homes and not become part of terrorism against the state.