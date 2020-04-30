QUETTA (Dunya News) – Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday has been elected as new Chief Minister of Balochistan unopposed.



During the session of Balochistan Assembly, Bizenjo grabbed 39 votes. No candidate had filed nomination papers against him.



Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo will take the oath at Governor House in Quetta at 4:00pm. Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha will administer the oath from the elected Chief Minister.

The swearing-in ceremony will also be attended by members of the assembly, leaders of political parties and civil and military officials.



Earlier, Abdul Quddus Bizenjo submitted five nomination papers which were declared valid by Secretary Assembly.