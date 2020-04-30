Banned outfit protest: Locals face difficulties as GT Road blocked at different points

SHEIKHUPURA (Dunya News) – The locals on Friday are facing problems in travelling due to blockage of GT Road at different areas following the protest of banned outfit.



According to details, the mobile phone and internet services in Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Gujrat and Jhelum have also been suspended.



On the other hand, all markets of Rawalpindi are also partially closed as protestors of the banned outfit continue their march to the federal capital.



Rawalpindi administration has also suspended metro bus service from Saddar to Faizabad for two days and closed all roads linking to Murree Road in view of protest by banned outfit.



Earlier, three more policemen were martyred as the protest of banned outfit continued near Muridke. Five policemen have been martyred due to violence within a week and the number of injured policemen has reached to 645.