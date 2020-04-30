According to sources, some important decisions are expected during the meeting.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over the meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) today (Friday) in the wake of ongoing protests of the banned outfit in the country, Dunya News reported.

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry in a statement on Twitter said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened a meeting of the National Security Committee on Friday in view of the situation arising out of the illegal activities of the banned outfit.

The meeting will be attended by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu, Director General (DG) Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Director General Intelligence Bureau (IB) and some key ministers.

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid and Federal Minister Noorul Haq will brief the National Security Committee on the current situation and the illegal activities of the banned organization.

Sources also said that other issues related to national security would also be discussed in the meeting. Strategy to deal with the protesters of banned outfit would also be finalized in the meeting.

