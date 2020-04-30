Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

SHIKARPUR/SHUJABAD (Dunya News) – At least two persons were killed and six other were injured in two separate accidents in Shikarpur and Ahujabad on Thursday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the first accident occurred at the Indus Highway near Shikarpur where two cars collided head-on, killing one person on the spot and injuring five other. Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

The second accident occurred in Basti Dad area of Shujabad, where two motorcycles collided due to over-speeding, killing a youth on the spot and injuring a girl. The dead and injured were shifted to hospital.

