Restriction has been imposed under Electronic Media (Programmes and Advertisements) Code of Conduct

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Thursday barred media coverage of the banned organization.

According to the statement, all satellite TV channels, FM radio stations, and distribution services networks (cable TV operators and Internet Protocol television) have been directed to stop disseminating information about the proscribed outfit.

“The restriction has been imposed under the Electronic Media (Programmes and Advertisements) Code of Conduct, 2015, which prohibits covering proscribed organizations,” the notification read.

"Ministry of Interior had declared the TLP as a proscribed organisation for being engaged in act of terrorism [...]" on April 15, 2021, read the statement.