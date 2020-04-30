Survival of country in strengthening of moral values of its people: PM

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan said survival of the country is in strengthening of moral values of its people.

Chairing a review meeting regarding the progress on Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority in Islamabad today [Thursday], he said life of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Sallallaho Alaihe Wa Sallam Khatim-un-Nabiyeen provides the best guidance to improve moral values.

The Prime Minister said Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority is pivotal to improve morality at the national level. He said the authority will prove to be helpful in ensuring implementation of Seerat-e-Tayyaba in practical life through research in school, college, university and media.

The Prime Minister directed to hold research on the Islamic family system and its positive impacts on society.