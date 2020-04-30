No talks till banned outfit hands over culprits who martyred policemen: Fawad Ch

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry has said that talks cannot take place with the banned outfit until it hands over the culprits who martyred the policemen.

Fawad Chaudhry in a statement on Twitter said that he had made it clear that no talks could take place unless the people of the banned party clear the streets and the culprits who martyred the policemen were handed over to the institutions.

He said that patriotic people should disassociate themselves from this protest, return to their homes and not become part of terrorism against the state.

Earlier Prime Minister Imran Khan convened National Security Committee (NSC) meeting tomorrow (Friday) after the protest of the banned outfit.

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry in a statement on Twitter said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened a meeting of the National Security Committee tomorrow in view of the situation arising out of the illegal activities of the banned outfit.

He said that other issues related to national security would also be discussed in the meeting.