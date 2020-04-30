PPP, PML-N ruined national institutions: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said that the PPP and PML-N, during their tenures, ruined the national institutions.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain addressing a ceremony said that the government was unable to give subsidy on daily use items especially edibles and petroleum products due to repayment of the foreign loans taken by the previous governments.

He said from 1947 to 2008, Pakistan took loans amounting to Rs 6,000 billion to execute mega projects and build institutions, while Rs 23,000 billion was borrowed during the past two tenures of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) (2008-18).

Last year, he said the country had to return $ 10 billion loan, whereas this year, the amount stood at $ 12 billion.

In such a situation, it was not possible for the government to pass on maximum relief to the consumers, he added.

He said prices of commodities were increased globally after the outbreak of coronavirus, adding ‘Pakistan is no exception’.

Fawad said prices of petroleum products in the international market had witnessed a sharp rise and Pakistan had to import oil products.

He said, in the past, Pakistan was self-sufficient in natural gas but now its reserves are depleting by 9 per cent every year, so it was also being imported.

The minister said the PPP and PML-N, during their tenures, ruined the national institutions like PTV, PBC and PIA.

Fawad said, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, after coming into power, made serious efforts to reinvigorate institutions. “I have appointed heads of 88 institutions on merit,” he added.