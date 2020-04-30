Adbul Quddus Bizenjo to become new CM Balochistan

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Abdul Quddus Bizenjo to become the new Chief Minister of Balochistan as no candidate has filed nomination papers against him.

The nomination papers for the post of Chief Minister were submitted to the office of the Secretary to the Balochistan Assembly till 5 pm.

Meanwhile, Abdul Quddus Bizenjo submitted 5 nomination papers but no other candidate submitted nomination papers in the stipulated time, the Secretary Assembly will scrutinize the nomination papers.

In this situation, the success of Abdul Quddus Bizenjo is certain. Once the nomination papers are declared valid, he will have to get a majority vote from the House to become newly elected Chief Minister. He must get the votes of 33 members.

After securing majority, Speaker Balochistan Assembly will announce Abdul Qaddos Bizenjo as new Chief Minister of the province.