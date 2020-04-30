Banned outfit protest: CM Buzdar chairs key meeting to review law and order situation

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday has chaired a key meeting in connection with ongoing protest of banned outfit.

During the meeting, the CM was briefed over the law and order situation across the province while he also reviewed security arrangements for the protection of the citizens.

Meanwhile, CM Buzdar directed the concerned authorities to take strict action against those involved in extremism.

Provincial law minister Raja Basharat, chief secretary and Punjab inspector general were also present in the meeting.

On the other hand, government has suspended mobile phone and internet service in Gujranwala and Kamoke in view of protests by banned outfit.

The locals are facing severe difficulties as protestors have closed both sides of the GT Road near Kamoke.

Earlier, three more policemen were martyred as the protest of banned outfit continued near Muridke. Five policemen have been martyred due to violence within a week and the number of injured policemen has reached to 645.