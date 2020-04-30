Rangers given powers to maintain law and order in Punjab for 60 days: Sheikh Rashid

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) – Government has suspended mobile phone and internet service in Gujranwala and Kamoke in view of protests by banned outfit.

According to details, citizens are facing severe difficulties as protestors have closed both sides of the GT Road near Kamoke.

Earlier, three more policemen were martyred as the protest of banned outfit continued near Muridke. Five policemen have been martyred due to violence within a week and the number of injured policemen has reached to 645.

On the other hand, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Wednesday that Rangers have been given powers to maintain law and order situation in Punjab for the next 60 days.

Sheikh Rashid went on to say that police force was sprayed with bullet from Kalashnikovs in Sadhoke which led to the martyrdom of three police personnel and wounding 70 others with eight in critical condition.